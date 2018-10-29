Two Nights of Comedy Coming to Salina

A couple of big comedy shows are coming to Salina. The “Best of The Second City” and Chad Prather are coming to the Stiefel Theatre for two great nights of comedy.

Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theater returns to the Stiefel Theatre with “The Best of The Second City.” This must-see show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City’s history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more–as well as their trademark improvisation. Come see where it all began during this special {number of nights performing} engagement.

Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny​,​ The Second City is celebrating nearly sixty years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy’s best and brightest.

Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars.

In 1976, Second City launched “SCTV,” which has been hailed as one of the greatest sketch comedy series of all time. The two-time Emmy winner featured an all-star cast made up of Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, and Rick Moranis.

Chad Prather is known for his way with words. He is a comedian, armchair philosopher, musician, and observational humorist. He is often referred to as “the modern day Will Rogers.” He is a fast-talking combination of Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy.

Prather was entertaining audiences on television as early as two years old. The desire to be onstage started early. He began acting at the age of 6 and by the age of 20 he was traveling all over the world – from Africa to Southeast Asia, from Russia to Central America – using his communication skills to influence international leaders with humor and inspiration. Back home in America as “the preacher that makes everyone laugh.” he was leading churches and non-profit organizations. Eventually Prather’s communication skills opened doors for him to move into the corporate arena of motivational speaking and writing.

Prather has made numerous appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze, MSN and has been featured in magazines from Southern Living to Nash Country Weekly. He is the host of Ride TV’s “It’s My Backyard.” And just recently finished his wildly successful 2016 “Kings of Cowtown Comedy Tour.” Prather has sold-out theaters all over America and is one of the country’s fastest rising and talked about comedians and entertainers.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday. Show details:

The Best of Second City

Saturday, January 19 @ 8PM

TICKETS ON-SALE NOVEMBER 2 @ 10AM

Tickets $35

Chad Prather

Friday, February 15 @ 8PM

TICKETS ON-SALE NOVEMBER 2 @ 10AM

Tickets start at $28