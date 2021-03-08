Salina, KS

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerMarch 8, 2021

Two people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The new list went online over the weekend. According to the Salina County Sheriff’s Office, as of Monday morning 2 of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

The latest arrests include:

  • Anthony Harris – Felony DV Battery / Damage to Property / Trespass / Obstruction
  • Edward hudson – Felony FTA Violate Kansas Offender Registration Act / Poss Meth

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,393 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

 

ARRESTED Harris, Anthony

 

ARRESTED Hudson, Edward, Eugene

 

Salina Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Two Most Wanted Arrests

