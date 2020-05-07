Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Two more people on the May list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. Since then, five of them have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Kevin Bollinger

David Skillin

Those on the May list of Salina’s Most Wanted are wanted for crimes which include aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, kidnapping, child sex crimes, fleeing and eluding, felony drug crimes, domestic violence battery, burglary, theft, and failing to register as an offender.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,252 criminals have been caught, and 417 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

