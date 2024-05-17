5A State Baseball Bracket Released

The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the Class 5A State Baseball Tournament Bracket Friday morning.

Both Salina South and Salina Central High Schools will be competing in this year’s tournament. Salina South (15-13) will be the #7 seed in the field, taking on the #2 seed Pittsburg in the Quarterfinal Round, Thursday, May 23rd at 3:30 PM. Salina Central (9-18) is the #8 seed, and will match up against #1 seed Bishop Carroll on Thursday at 11 AM, in the opening game of the State Tournament.

The 5A State Tournament will be held on the campus of Wichita State University at Eck Stadium. All games for Salina South and Salina Central will be broadcast live on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM in Salina, with free live audio stream available at KSAL.com.

5A State Fan and Ticketing Information – KSHSAA