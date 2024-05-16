Medallion Quest Clue Number 2

The search has started. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is underway.

The first clue was unveiled Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 on the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum. The second clue was unveiled at 7;30 this morning.

Here are the clues:

A timely institution Some are not spiked.

The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2024 prize package includes the following:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 13

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

There is no cost to participate in the Festival Medallion Quest. Participants must be 18 years of age to claim any prize. See complete Medallion Quest rules at festivalmedallionquest.com.