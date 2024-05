The Kansas State High School Activities Association released the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament Bracket Friday morning.

The Abilene Cowboys (22-2) earned the #2 seed in the Tournament, and will take on #7 seed Rose Hill on Thursday, May 23rd in the Quarterfinal Round. The game is slated for a 3:30 PM first pitch from Dean Evans Stadium in Salina. All of Abilene’s games at the State Tournament will be broadcast on 1560 KABI and 95.9 FM in Abilene, as well as on KSAL.com.

