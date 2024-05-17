Tips Sought in Lottery Ticket Theft

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of lottery tickets. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

Police say between Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 PM, and Sunday, May 12th, at 600 AM, unknown suspect(s) broke out a glass door at the Jump Start gas station, located at 220 W. Magnolia. Upon gaining entry, the suspect(s) then stole $810 worth of assorted lottery tickets.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024 at approximately 1:30 PM several of the lottery tickets were scanned at a business in northwest Wichita. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, dark colored sweatshirt and a face covering.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Det. R. Constantino, case 2024-

14628.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.