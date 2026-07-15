Two More Most Wanted Arrests

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted has generated a couple of more arrests.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest captures include:

Kane Kary

Kary Williams

The July list went online Saturday, July 4th. It looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated escape from custody, fleeing and eluding, child abuse, sexual exploitation of a child, felony drug crimes, and more.

The newest arrests now make 17 for the month of July.