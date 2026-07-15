Death Threat Prompts Arrest

An alleged threat to kill a motel employee landed a Salina man in jail.

According to Salina Police, on Tuesday at about 10:00 PM, officers responded to the Marifah Inn, 1846 N. 9th, in reference to a threats call. The caller also advised the subject was possibly armed with a handgun.

Officers made contact with employees who advised they were evicting a tenant, identified as Walter C. Shields II (age 53), from the motel. Shields became upset with one of the employees and advised that he would kill him, which placed the employee in fear.

Officers made contact with Shields and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference one count of Criminal Threat. No firearm was located.