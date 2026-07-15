BBQ Grill Starts Truck Fire

A BBQ grill is blamed as the cause of a truck fire.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was discovered Tuesday night at 8:00. A 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 40-year-old Jennifer Taylor, Salina, along with a 12-year-old passenger, was headed south on Old 81 Highway. The driver noticed a fire in the bed of the truck.

Rural Fire District 7 responded and extinguished the fire.

Cause of the fire determined to be from a BBQ grill that still had warm coals from a cookout earlier in the day.

Total loss is estimated at $12,000.

There were no injuries.