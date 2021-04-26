Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Nearly a dozen of those on the April list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, there have been 11 total arrests. Additionally, the warrants have been cancelled for a 12th person on the list.

The latest arrests include:

Dustin Blaine Cole

Timothy Jaymes Halpain

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The March list generated a dozen arrests and one crime stoppers reward was paid out.

Those on the April list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, endangering a child, aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3, 413 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted