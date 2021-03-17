Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Two more people on the March list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The new list went online back on March 6th. Since that time, six of the 24 people on the list have been arrested.

According to the Salina County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

Ann Dillard – Felony FTA Theft / Deprivation of Property / Poss Meth / Poss Drug Para

Xavier Murrell – Felony Flee or Attempt to Elude / Reckless Driving / Multiple Traffic Charges

Those on the March list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,396 criminals have been caught, and 425 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.