Two Men with Knives

KSAL StaffJuly 5, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

Deputies made an arrest after a couple of men pulled knives during an altercation in a Saline County home.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander, 47-year-old Steven Leonhardt was taken into custody on Wednesday after a verbal argument escalated to knives in a home in the 2600 block of N. Gatllin Road.

Deputies say 26-year-old Kyle Williams was walking back to his room and turned to notice Leonhardt allegedly coming at him with a large hunting knife. Williams reportedly grabbed his own knife to defend himself and two women who were there jumped up and separated the two.

Undersheriff Melander tells KSAL News that Leonhardt was not cooperative with deputies and is now facing charges that could include giving false information to law enforcement and aggravated assault.

No one was hurt in the incident.

