Two Men Arrested after Drive-By Shooting

Two men were arrested after a drive-by shooting at an occupied home in Salina.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday afternoon, multiple shots were fired at a residence in the 900 block of Maple. Allegedly, two males in a white Pontiac Grand Prix shot at the house and fled the scene. Police say a 35-year-old woman was inside the house but not injured by the gunfire.

Witnesses said three shots were fired from the vehicle before the suspects drove away and pulled into a nearby home on the 800 block of Willis.

Authorities arrived and located the vehicle on Willis. Police commanded the occupants to come out of the house. Officers arrested 18-year old Kasey Huff and 22-year old Izaiha Saltkill.

After the arrest, officers secured a search warrant of the home and recovered a gun, several pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and other packaging materials. Officers determined Huff and Saltkill were the suspects that shot at the home in the 900 block of Maple. Feldman stated the pair were targeting an individual who no longer lived at the residence on Maple.

Both suspects were charged with Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling. However, Saltkill was charged with Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Proceeds.