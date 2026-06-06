Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 involving a heavy truck killed two adults and left a child with serious injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Jason Webb from Cheboygan, Michigan, was driving a Kenworth construction truck headed east on I 70. For an unknown reason he crossed the center median and into the westbound lanes of traffic. The Kenworth struck an oncoming Buick Envision.

The driver and a front seat passenger in the Buick were killed. They are identified as 70-year-old Barbara Krier from Great Bend, and 50-year-old Steven Reed from Topeka. A 7-year-old child in the back seat was transported to a Kansas City Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

Webb was transported to a Topeka hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 4:00 Friday afternoon in Wabaunsee County at mile marker 330.7, or 1.2 miles west of Spring Creek Road.