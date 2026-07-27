Thief Steals From Gaming Machine

Salina Police are looking for thief who stole the money box from a gaming machine.

Police say Saturday morning at around 5:00 a man walked into the Kwik Shop convenience store at 2003 S. Ohio. He began playing one of the gaming machines. When a clerk heard what she believed to be metal scraping she confronted the man and discovered he had taken the money box off the machine. He then fled with the box.

The suspect is described as a male, 5 feet 6 inches tall. He wearing black sweatpants, a hoodie, gloves and a black face covering.

Loss and damage is estimated to be over $1,000.