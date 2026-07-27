Process to Fill Vacant Commission Seat Begins

Salina City Commissioners at their Monday meeting formally approved the resignation of commissioner and vice mayor Jerry Ivey, and began the process of filling the vacant seat.

Ivey submitted resignation paperwork this past Monday, announcing his resignation effective Friday. Commissioner Ivey was also the Vice Mayor, and so it is necessary to elect a new Vice Mayor.

State law requires a replacement within 60 days of the date of resignation.

As in the past, the City Commission will fill the vacancy by requesting interested persons to submit an expression of interest. Forms must be submitted within fourteen days. Commissioners will select a replacement from the pool of applicants on August 24th.

Commissioner Dr. Trent Davis was selected as the new vice mayor.