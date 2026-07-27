City Preparing to Accept Shelter Bids

Salina City Commissioners are planning to accept bids from private organizations interested in taking over operations of the Salina Animal Shelter.

At Monday’s meeting the commission voted to open up bids as soon as the final report of an operational overview is received.

Over the last several months, Animal Shelter Services, LLC has been provided with shelter policies and procedures, and other relevant information. The firm also conducted an onsite assessment of the Salina Animal Shelter. The final report from Animal Shelter Services, LLC has not yet been provided. However, during discussions between City staff and representatives of Animal Shelter Services, LLC, several operational challenges and areas of concern were identified.

City Manager Jacob Wood anticipates the report this week, and to have the paperwork ready at the next city commission meeting to begin the bid process.

The Request for Proposal would need to clearly distinguish between contracted shelter operations and City retained animal control functions, including appropriate coordination between the contractor and City staff. Staff would also need to evaluate the best method for managing the animal control functions.