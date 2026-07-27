Threat Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after an alleged death threat.

According to Salina Police a man was walking in the area of the 600 Block of Jaran Saturday afternoon when he observed an incident in which a man, identified as 37-year-old Adam Ruehlen, was yelling and possibly slapped a woman.

Ruehlen then allegedly threatened to kill the witness, and “sic his dogs on him”, before leaving the area on a Moped.

Officers located Ruehlen nearby at the CVS store at 681 S Ohio. He was arrested and could face charges which include: