Two Killed in Thursday Crash

A head-on crash early Thursday morning on US 50 Highway west of Florence in Marion County involving two SUVs killed both drivers.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a GMC Acadia went left of center and collided head-on with an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe. Both drivers were killed in the crash. Each was the only occupant in his vehicle.

The driver of the GMC is identified as 41-year-old Travis Flasschoen from Wichita. He was not buckled up.

The driver of the Hyundai is identified as 71-year-old John Ireland from Cottonwood Falls. He was buckled up.

The road was closed in both direction for several hours while first responders worked the scene. It reopened mid-morning.

The crash happened at 6:25 Thursday morning on US 50 Highway at mile marker 298.3, near Union Road, west of Florence.