Two Killed in SW Kansas Crash

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Southwest Kansas involving a dump truck and pickup truck pulling a horse trailer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2003 Peterbilt dump truck were both headed east U.S. 56 Highway in Haskell County. The pickup and trailer went to pass the dump truck and made contact with the drivers side front bumper. The dump truck went into the South ditch and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled and the trailer detached.

The agency says two passengers in the pickup were killed. They are identified as 23-year-old Hadly McCormick from Scottsbluff, Nebraska and 19-year old Cade Bullock from Campo, Colorado.

The driver of the pickup, 21-year-old Sage Ira from Rock Creek, Wyoming and the driver of the dump truck 49-year-old Jessie Eckert from Hugoton, Kansas both suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened Friday morning on U.S. 56 Highway, three miles West of Satanta in Haskell County.