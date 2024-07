Two people from Colorado were killed in a place crash in Northwest Kansas Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1934 WACO YKC fixed wing single-engine airplane crashed in a field in Sherman County.

The pilot and passenger were killed in the crash. They are identified as 78-year-old David Allen and 79-year-old Jeanne Allen, both from Elbert, Colorado.

The crash happened Sunday evening at 6:10 in a field 10 miles North of Hoxie in Sheridan County.