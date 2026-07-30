Two Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck killed two people.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed north on US 59 Highway. It crossed left of the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming Jeep Gladiator pickup truck.

The rider and passenger on the motorcycle were both ejected and died. They are identified as 38-year-old Ryan Myers from Altamont, and 30-year-old Samantha Cahow from Parsons. Neither was wearing eye gear or a helmet.

The driver of the truck suffered suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 along US 59 Highway approximately two miles northeast of the Labette County community of Altamont.