461 Kansas Cases of Intestinal Disease

Kansas continues to see an increase in the number of Cyclosporiasis cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday the number of confirmed cases has risen to 461, up from 289 a week ago. There are 20 hospitalizations as a result.
Case counts are expected to increase as there may be up to a six-week lag in reporting between illness onset and reporting to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue.
Cyclosporiasis, the disease caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, is not known to spread from person to person. Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include:
- Frequent watery diarrhea.
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss.
- Abdominal cramps and bloating.
- Nausea
- Less common symptoms include vomiting and low-grade fever.
Individuals experiencing sudden gastrointestinal illness are encouraged to contact and be evaluated by a health care provider. If untreated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis can be improved with antibiotic treatment from a health care provider.
The CDC recommends the following to avoid illness from Cyclospora or other harmful organisms:
- Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.
- Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.
- Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.
- Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible.
It is important to note that there is no way to ensure all Cyclospora parasites have been washed away from food, and consumers will not completely eliminate their risk of infection by washing produce due to the way the parasite can ‘stick’ to foods.
Cooking fresh produce before consuming or avoiding fresh produce all together during periods of increased cyclosporiasis activity are the safest options and are the preferred prevention methods for those who have a higher risk of dehydration or weakened immune systems such as patients on chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, infants and young children, and elderly people. Cooking food to 158 degrees Fahrenheit (70 degrees Celsius) may inactivate the parasite.