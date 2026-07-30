461 Kansas Cases of Intestinal Disease

Kansas continues to see an increase in the number of Cyclosporiasis cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday the number of confirmed cases has risen to 461, up from 289 a week ago. There are 20 hospitalizations as a result.

Case counts are expected to increase as there may be up to a six-week lag in reporting between illness onset and reporting to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue.

Cyclosporiasis, the disease caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, is not known to spread from person to person. Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include: Frequent watery diarrhea. Loss of appetite Weight loss. Abdominal cramps and bloating. Nausea Less common symptoms include vomiting and low-grade fever.