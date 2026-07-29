Teachers From Across the World Attend FHSU Camp

Fifteen K-12 educators from across the United States and abroad gathered at Fort Hays State University this month for the 2026 ASM Materials Camp-Teachers, an intensive professional development experience focused on materials science, engineering, and hands-on STEM education.

According to Fort Hays State, they partnered with ASM International to host the week-long camp. The FHSU chemistry department has hosted the camp for four years and served as the host site for the last three. Several of the camp attendees have gone on to become students in FHSU’s MSE Chemistry program. This camp helps equip educators with innovative classroom activities and engineering-based learning experiences that can inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers.

“Materials science bridges the gap between chemistry and engineering, which is what science and technology is all about,” said Dr. Arvin Cruz, professor of physical inorganic chemistry at FHSU. “We need to address this gap as early as possible, and it starts with education. My hope is for the teachers to start rethinking their K-12 science curriculum and consider materials science as a theme so that their students better appreciate chemistry as an applied science.”

This year’s camp brought teachers from five states, including five teachers from Kansas, and one international educator from Cebu City, Philippines, to the FHSU campus. The diverse group reflected the program’s growing reach and its emphasis on building a global community of STEM educators.

Throughout the week, participants lived on the FHSU campus. They spent each day engaged in classroom and laboratory activities from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ASM International provided two instructors who guided teachers through a rigorous curriculum designed to demonstrate how materials science can make science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts more relevant and engaging for students.

Teachers also earned university graduate credit toward the Master of Science in Education with an emphasis in Chemistry (MSE Chemistry) at Fort Hays State University. ASM camp completers can opt to earn credit toward professional development requirements in many states.

The camp was offered at no cost to participants, with ASM International covering all program expenses. In addition to instruction, teachers received access to resources, experiments, and lesson ideas that can be adapted for use in their own classrooms.

According to ASM Materials Camp program materials, the camp is designed as a hands-on, minds-on learning experience that introduces educators to applied engineering techniques and methods that make mathematics and science concepts more meaningful and emphasizes real-world applications of STEM principles through activities centered on materials found in everyday life.

Fort Hays State University’s continued partnership with ASM International demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening STEM education and supporting teachers, particularly in rural areas, as they bring innovative, hands-on learning experiences back to their classrooms. By investing in educators, the program ultimately reaches hundreds of students each year, helping cultivate interest in science, engineering, and technology careers while preparing future generations to address complex global challenges.