Event to Feature Free Backpacks, Haircuts

There is another opportunity this weekend for kids headed back to the classroom to get a free backpack full of school supplies.

United Methodist Church of the Cross’ annual Backpack Giveaway is happening this Saturday.

Rev. J.J. Martinez tells KSAL News for over five years Church of the Cross has given out hundreds of backpacks to K-12 students and their families before the start of the school year. Each backpack contains the USD 305-required school supplies for each grade level. These backpacks are given out at no cost, with no eligibility requirements, and without a per-family limit.

At the giveaway this year, volunteer stylists will be providing free haircutsto students.

The event featuring the free backpacks and haircuts wiill be held this Saturday, August 1st, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the church. United Methodist Church of the Crossis is located at 1600 Rush St.