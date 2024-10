Two people are dead and three others are injured following a head-on crash in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a Ford Ranger crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 24 on Saturday and collided with a minivan.

Seventy-two-year-old Robert McCallum and 79-year-old Alma Wright, who were passengers in the minivan, were killed in the crash.

The deadly crash is under investigation.