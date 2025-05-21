Two Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

A single vehicle crash in Ottawa County sent two people to the hospital in Salina late Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Khiet Thanh Le from Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a Honda HR-V headed south on US 81 Highway. He entered the median and drove for an extended period in the grass before overcorrecting. The SUV went across both southbound lanes and entered a ditch. It crossed over a cement drainage and went airborne. It landed and started to turn to the left, then went sideways and rolled once before coming to rest on the wheels.

The driver suffered suspected minor injuries. A passenger, 31-year-old Thi Pham, also from Lincoln, Nebraska, suffered suspected serious injuries. Both were transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at around 10:45 Tuesday night on US 81 Highway at milepost 178.6, a half-mile south of Rifle Road, in Ottawa County.