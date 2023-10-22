Two Hurt in Motorized Parachute Crash

A pilot and a passenger were both badly injured in a motorized parachute crash in Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, two men were flying north over Manhattan in a Pegasus PowerChute on when the aircraft experienced engine failure, causing it to crash.

The two occupants aboard the aircraft. Both were transported by EMS to the hospital in Manhattan with suspected serious injuries. They are identified as:

70-year-old Edward C Gifford of Manhattan – Pilot

88-year-old Richard Miller of Wichita – Passenger

The crash happened Saturday morning in Riley County on US 24 Highway milepost 311, or Pfeil Creek Circle and River Pond Road.