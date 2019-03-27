Two Hurt in Interstate Crash

A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 70 east of Abilene sent two people to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Malibu headed east on the Interstate crossed the median and hit an oncoming Ford F 350 pickup truck. The pickup was then hit be a second vehicle, a Subaru station wagon, before it then came to rest on its top in a ditch. Debris from the collision struck a camper was parked in a nearby RV park parking lot.

The driver of the Malibu, identified as 59-year-old Michael Taplin from Longford was hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Salina. The driver of the F 350, 60-year-old Gary Franklin from Solomon was also hurt. He was transported to the hospital in Salina. Both men had suspected minor injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened at 11:16 Tuesday morning, on Interstae 70 near the K 43 Junction.