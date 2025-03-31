Two Hurt in I-135 Crash

A woman from Wichita and her teenage daughter were transported to the hospital in Salina after their car hit a construction barrier on Interstate-135.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 33-year-old Aidee Ramirez apparently fell asleep Saturday night while driving a 2013 Cadillac Allante southbound on I-135. The vehicle struck the barrier at milepost #82 where bridge construction is underway.

Ramirez suffered cuts to her forehead while her daughter complained of ankle pain. Both were taken by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

The accident occurred around 11:02pm. Both were wearing seat belts.