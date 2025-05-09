Two Hurt in Housefire

Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a home northeast of Salina Thursday evening.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday evening at about 5:40 deputies and Rural Fire Districts 5, 7, and 2 responded to a working house fire in the 1500 block of N Marymount Rd.

A 75-year-old female resident received serious burns and was transported to Salina Regional and transferred to Via Christi in Wichita. And 83-year-old male resident suffered smoke inhalation and was also transferred to Salina Regional.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be due to electrical issues.

The residence is a total loss and the amount of loss is still being evaluated.

Photos via Saline County Sheriff’s Office