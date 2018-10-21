Two Historic Lottery Jackpots Still Growing

Second verse, same as the first. Just like in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The two jackpots now have a combined value of over $2.2 billion.

Mega Millions – Jackpot $1.6 billion/ Cash Option:$904,900,000

Power Ball – Jackpot $620 Million / Cash Option:$354,300,000

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.

Tickets for both Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.