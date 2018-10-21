Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 72 ° | Lo: 46 °

Two Historic Lottery Jackpots Still Growing

KSAL StaffOctober 21, 2018

Second verse, same as the first. Just like in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The two jackpots now have a combined value of over $2.2 billion.

  • Mega Millions – Jackpot $1.6 billion/ Cash Option:$904,900,000
  • Power Ball – Jackpot $620 Million  / Cash Option:$354,300,000

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.

Tickets for both Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Mother and Son Night at the Zoo

Mothers, grandmothers, sons and grandsons are invited to enjoy time together in the autumn weather w...

October 21, 2018 Comments

Two Historic Lottery Jackpots Still...

Top News

October 21, 2018

No. 9 KWU Sets School Points Record...

Sports News

October 20, 2018

Kansas falls to Texas Tech, 48-16

Sports News

October 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Mother and Son Night at t...
October 21, 2018Comments
Industrial Hemp Focus of ...
October 20, 2018Comments
Volunteers Help With Fall...
October 20, 2018Comments
Mega Millions Grows to La...
October 20, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH