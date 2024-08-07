Two Drivers Crash at Intersection

Two people are injured after a crash at an intersection.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon a GMC Sierra and a Ford Ranger collided at the intersection of Amos and Hedberg Roads

The GMC truck was going north on Amos Rd and the Ranger was traveling east on Hedberg Rd. Undersheriff Melander says the drivers were approaching the intersection at the same time and did not see each other before the crash. There is no stop sign posted at the intersection.

The driver of the GMC was a 16-year old male and a 38-year old male was driving the Ford Ranger.

The 16-year suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital for treatment. The 38-year old suffered minor injuries and did not need treatment.