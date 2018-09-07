Salina, KS

Two Deer Related Accidents

KSAL StaffSeptember 7, 2018
Saline County Sheriff truck

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan is reminding motorists to be aware of deer on the move this season after two separate accidents on Thursday evening.

Sheriff Soldan says just before 8pm a deer ran out and collided with a Ford Explorer that was northbound on US 81 Highway near the K-143 interchange.

Anastasia Willitts, 20 of Minneapolis, Ks was treated at the scene by medics for cuts on her left arm after the driver side window shattered and sprayed her with glass.

Around 8:10pm, a deer bolted out of the north ditch and hit an eastbound truck on K-143 Highway. Michael Hulteen, 60 of Salina was not injured in the accident but his 2006 Chevy Silverado had to be towed from the scene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

