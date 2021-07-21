Two Caught in Stolen Truck

A Salina couple was arrested after suspicious behavior prompted questions from a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Captain Jim Hughes, around 1:50am Wednesday morning a deputy stopped to talk with a man and a woman who were in a pickup in the 200 block of South Penn. After a quick exchange the officer bid them goodbye, but changed his mind after the truck’s plate came back as stolen.

A vehicle chase ensued ending a few blocks later when the two jumped out of the 2014 Dodge Ram and ran away near the intersection of Kansas and Elm Street.

Deputies caught and arrested 39-year-old Greg Todd and 28-year-old Cady Cole.

Investigators discovered the Dodge was stolen from the lot at the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. 9th on June 21. The truck also had a stolen license plate on it from Ottawa County, plus another stolen plate from Dickinson County was found inside.

The two are facing multiple charges for possession of stolen property and fleeing officers. Captain Hughes says Greg Todd will also face additional charges after officers found him in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.