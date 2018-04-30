Salina, KS

Two Arrested in Drug Case

Todd PittengerApril 30, 2018

A months-long drug investigation by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement task force culminated with a couple of arrests.

According to a media release from Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman, in February they opened an investigation into the manufacturing of controlled substances at 701 1st street in Abilene. As a result of the investigation agents executed a search warrant on April 27th and arrested two people at the residence.

During the search agents discovered three firearms, one quarter pound of Marijuana packaged for distribution, one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, 27 psilocybin mushroom grows and  four marijuana plants.

Arrested were 43 year old David Millner and 27 year old Krystal Millner both of Abilene. Both face numerous felony drug charges.

