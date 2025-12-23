Two Arrested as Part of Nationwide Child Sex Predator Crackdown

Two people with Kansas ties are under arrest in connection with a nationwide crackdown on child sex predators.

Forty-six-year-old Diana Brown of Topeka was indicted on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession and production of child pornography.

Twenty-five-year-old Reese Connor Pack, formerly of Ottawa, was arrested on a fugitive warrant after being previously indicted on two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, possession and production of child pornography.

Department of Justice officials say 293 people were arrested nationwide and more than 200 child victims were located as a part of Operation Relentless Justice.