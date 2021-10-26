Two Arrested After Chase

A high-speed pursuit early Tuesday which went through a couple of counties end with a couple of arrests.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:30 AM a deputy on patrol in the city Pawnee Rock observed a 2001 Buick Century commit a traffic infraction and attempted a stop. The driver did not stop and instead fled west on US 56 Highway.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into the city of Larned at which point the occupants stopped, abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot. Both suspects were taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle.

After a registration check it was discovered the vehicle was stolen from Colby. A gun and illegal drugs were discovered inside the vehicle. The driver also had outstanding warrants from Barton County, Pawnee County and the city of Great Bend.

Arrested at the scene was Aaron Taylor age 33 of Great Bend. Taylor was charged with attempt to flee and elude, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, no drivers license as well as three outstanding warrants. Taylor is being held without bond due to one of the warrants, his other bonds total over $30,000.

The second subject arrested was Sabrina Foster age 24 of Colby. Foster was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Foster is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Larned Police Department.