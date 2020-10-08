Two Area Teams in KVA Week 5 Rankings

October 7, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2020-21 KSHSAA classifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 5.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A

1. Olathe Northwest 17-0 (1)

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 18-0 (2)

3. Blue Valley West 10-4 (3)

4. Washburn Rural 15-3 (4)

5. Blue Valley 9-8 (5)

6. Lawrence-Free State 13-9 (6)

7. Blue Valley North 9-7 (7)

8. Gardner-Edgerton 6-4 (8)

9. Derby 14-6 (9)

10. Hutchinson 15-6 (10)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 12-2 (1)

2. St. James Academy 15-3 (2)

3. Lansing 16-0 (3)

4. Bishop Carroll 14-1 (4)

5. Seaman 21-3 (5)

6. Mill Valley 12-3 (6)

7. Bonner Springs 14-3 (7)

8. Maize South 16-3 (8)

9. Spring Hill 23-5 (9)

10. Andover 17-3 (10)

Class 4A

1. Andale 21-2 (1)

2. McPherson 20-2 (2)

3. Bishop Miege 7-8 (4)

4. Louisburg 13-7 (6)

5. Eudora 15-4 (7)

6. Buhler 12-7 (5)

7. Circle 12-7 (3)

8. Clay Center 14-5 (8)

9. Ottawa 13-13 (NR)

10. Nickerson 13-8 (9)

Class 3A

1. Sabetha 22-1 (1)

2. Royal Valley 21-4 (2)

3. Cheney 15-3 (3)

4. Smoky Valley 17-1 (4)

5. Wichita-Trinity Academy 14-3 (5)

6. Rossville 19-5 (NR)

7. West Franklin 21-2 (8)

8. Phillipsburg 19-3 (6)

9. Silver Lake 22-9 (NR)

10. Wichita-Collegiate 13-4 (NR)

Class 2A

1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 14-1 (1)

2. Garden Plain 14-3 (3)

3. Smith Center 24-3 (2)

4. Hillsboro 13-2 (4)

5. Spearville 16-0 (NR)

6. Ellinwood 21-5 (7)

7. Belle Plaine 22-1 (6)

8. Sedgwick 27-4 (8)

9. Wabaunsee 17-5 (5)

10. Jefferson County North 15-3 (10)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Burlingame 19-0 (2)

2. Pretty Prairie 16-1 (1)

3. Central Plains 16-4 (5)

4. Olpe 17-4 (3)

5. Lebo 13-2 (4)

6. Victoria 16-2 (7)

7. Sylvan-Lucas 23-2 (8)

8. Udall 14-2 (9)

9. Thunder Ridge 14-4 (6)

10. Pratt-Skyline 16-5 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Golden Plains 17-3 (2)

2. Hanover 15-4 (4)

3. Attica 15-4 (1)

4. South Central 14-4 (3)

5. St. Francis 18-4 (5)

6. Argonia 12-4 (8)

7. Central Christian 12-4 (6)

8. Dighton 17-4 (7)

9. Linn 11-5 (NR)

10. Wheatland/Grinnell 14-7 (9)