Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in west Salina.

Police Sgt. Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1600 block of W. Republic.

The victim, Luis Mendez, returned home to find that the suspect had gained entry through breaking in the front door. Of the items stolen include a 60-inch Sony TV and $100 in cash.

Feldman says that damage and loss include $1,350–including damage to the front door.