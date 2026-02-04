Tuttle Reaches 1,000 Points as Sacred Heart Cruises Past Southeast of Saline

Sacred Heart senior Will Tuttle knew he was closing in on a milestone.

That he reached it in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, in a 61-39 blowout victory over county rival Southeast of Saline made it even better.

“Once I was getting subbed out, I found out,” Tuttle said of the announcement that his basket 35 seconds into the fourth quarter put him at 1,000 points for his career. “It felt pretty good.”

“I found out yesterday that I was close.”

That he got to 1,000 points on a night that was not his best offensively hardly mattered. While he was 4 of 11 shooting and missed all four of his 3-point attempts, the Knights didn’t need him to score as they led wire-to-wire.

“It’s an impressive high school mark, but he’s still the consummate team player,” Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said of Tuttle, who led the Knights to a decisive 38-21 rebounding advantage with 12. “His best job he did for us tonight was on the defensive glass.”

“And the other night when we played Holcomb in a tough game, he scores 24 when every bucket counted.”

With the victory, Sacred Heart improved to 16-2 for the season. The Knights were led in scoring by backup guard Dominic Matteucci with 19 points on 6 of 7 shooting, including four 3-pointers in a 27-point second quarter in which they opened a 39-12 halftime cushion.

But the night belonged to Tuttle, who posed with teammates after the game, holding a commemorative banner.

“I didn’t really know how hard it would be, but it definitely feels great to have the accomplishment and knowing how hard it is to get it,” Tuttle said. “It means a lot and it feels good, but as long as the team keeps playing well and playing together and winning, that’s what is important.”

Gormley was confident that Tuttle chasing 1,000 points would not be a distraction.

“At the beginning of the year, we sat down and talked,” Gormley said. “He wasn’t worried about 1,000 points or averaging 20 a game.”

“He said, ‘I just want to win,’ and he shows that every day. We just like to follow his leadership.”

The Knights, who are back in action Friday at Minneapolis, also got 11 points off the bench from freshman Kolten Sprague.

Southeast of Saline, which fell to 5-12, got 14 points from Isaiah Kejr, and were led in rebounding by Adam Thiel with 11. The Trojans are off until next Friday when they play host to Beloit.