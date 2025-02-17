Turtle Talk is Back

Because of how well he was received previously, a wildlife expert from Washburn University will be back as the guest presenter at the Smoky Hills Audubon Society’s monthly gathering later this week.

According to the organization, Benjamin Reed has been asked to present additional information on his turtle adventures.

Due to the overwhelming appreciation of last years program on turtles, Reed has been asked back to share his stories of tracking unique Box turtles in their habitats. If you think Big Brother is watching…be glad you are not a turtle chased by Dr. Reed and a Yagi antenna!

Reed will be the featured speaker on Thursday, February 20th, at Kansas Wesleyan University. Programs begin at 7:30 pm in room 229 of the Peters Science Hall. The event is free and open to the public.