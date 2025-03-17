Turning Ideas Into 3D

What began as a way to share his expertise with the community has blossomed into an opportunity to gain experience and hone teaching abilities for one Kansas State University Salina student.

Sawyer Stoskopf, a senior in mechanical engineering technology from Great Bend, instructs a 3D printing course for community members through K-State Salina’s professional education unit . Announced late last year, the course promises to offer learners the know-how to assemble and troubleshoot 3D printers and learn the basic uses and applications of 3D printing.

It quickly became apparent the demand for such a course was very high. The campus initially offered a single four-week course at the beginning of January. However, the response from the public was so great that K-State Salina sold out the first cohort, made a second cohort for February, which also quickly filled, and is now opening a third cohort in March for the community to learn how to use a 3D printer.

The community clearly sees the value in this course, and participants aren’t the only ones benefitting — Stoskopf is gaining critical experience by leading the course, which is his first formal instructing experience. It’s a blend of an exciting instructional learning opportunity and an opportunity to share his passion for 3D printing.

From childhood passion to pioneering the 3D printing pilot program

Stoskopf first became interested in 3D printing when he was in middle school. His knowledge, much of which is self-taught, quickly grew and allowed him to build some cool items through the technology.

“My middle school had a 3D printer that didn’t work,” Stoskopf said. “So, they asked me to work on it, and that’s how I became familiar with the mechanics of the equipment. Over the course of the years, I learned more skills, and eventually, I began to machine custom parts and build components for many different brands of printers.”

For one project, Stoskopf built 3D printing components to create a custom center console for his truck, which included cup holders and change holders.

With his expertise in 3D printing, Stoskopf saw an opportunity within the Salina community and pitched it to leadership at K-State Salina.

“This is a technology that is becoming much more relevant, especially in the engineering industry, and many other industries for that matter,” Stoskopf said. “After I presented the need for a 3D printing course to leadership, they offered for me to lead the pilot program.”

Community 3D printing course offers hybrid flexibility, hands-on training

In addition to gaining teaching experience, Stoskopf is also gaining experience presenting and designing a course. The 3D printing course is four weeks long and offered in a hybrid system where learners do much of the learning online. Learners then come in person to gain hands-on instruction from Stoskopf.

Many of the learners taking the 3D printing course through K-State Salina have little to no experience with the technology. From those just wanting to learn more about the technology to teachers hoping to instruct K-12 students about 3D printing possibilities to those wanting to add a skill to help grow their careers, Stoskopf and this course have already helped many around the Salina area.

By the end of the course, learners are able to independently assemble, operate and troubleshoot 3D printers while also being able to create their own projects.

“I wanted to get some experience in using a 3D printer so I could use that information to apply it to my students,” said Elizabeth Kinion, an area middle school teacher and course participant. “I needed a course that would teach me how to use it and use it with the students, and this course has really helped.”