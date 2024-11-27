Turkey Protocols To Avoid Getting Sick

Thanksgiving can deliver a lot of deliciousness, although it can sometimes leave people sick.

The USDA says about 48 million people get sick each year on Thanksgiving, usually from the turkey. The agency is putting out some safety protocols.

When it comes to thawing, plan ahead as all meats, poultry, and fish should defrost in the fridge. Your turkey will need 24 hours for every five pounds in weight.

Wash your hands and cutting boards always and often. Do not cut raw meats and other foods together.

Bacteria can transfer from a surface to food in less than one second. Remember the danger zone, that’s all about temperature. Bacteria can grow when hot foods get cold and cold foods get warm. Get your leftovers into the fridge within two hours.

When in doubt, the USDA has a hotline for meat and poultry.

