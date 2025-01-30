Tuberculosis Cases in Saline County Remain Normal

As the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) continues to investigate a tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in Wyandotte and Johnson counties which has been ongoing for nearly a year, there is no indication that the outbreak is affecting Saline County.

Saline County health officials have dealt with one active TB case earlier this year and 21 inactive (latent) TB cases, which they say is not out of the ordinary.

According to the County, the number of TB cases identified locally remains consistent with what is typically seen each year, and there is no increased risk to the public.

In the past 12 months, the Saline County Health Department (SCHD) and KDHE have identified one active case earlier this year and 21 inactive (latent) TB cases in Saline County. These numbers are typical for our areas.

“While TB cases in Wyandotte and Johnson counties are getting attention, we want to assure our residents that what we’re seeing in Saline County is normal,” said Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Officer. “There is no immediate reason for concern. TB is preventable, treatable, and does not pose a general risk to the public.”

Understanding Tuberculosis

Inactive (Latent) TB: The bacteria are present but inactive, meaning there are no symptoms, and it cannot be spread to others. However, without treatment, it could become active in the future.

Active TB: The immune system cannot stop the bacteria from multiplying, leading to symptoms such as persistent cough, weight loss, night sweats, fever, and fatigue.

TB does not spread easily and requires prolonged close contact with an infected person. It cannot be spread through handshakes, shared objects, or casual interactions.

TB is curable with antibiotics, typically taken over six to nine months. Once treatment begins, individuals with active TB become non-contagious within days to weeks and can resume normal activities while completing their treatment.