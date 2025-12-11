“TubaChristmas” Returns to Salina Saturday

A long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina this weekend. An annual favorite for over fifteen years, the Salina TubaChristmas group will be performing at the Salina Central Mall on Saturday at 12:30 pm.

A group of about 30 tuba and baritone players participate in this event every year.

Salina is one of many international Tuba Christmas concerts held annually.

Ron McWilliams, retired tuba player for the Salina Symphony, is the coordinator for the Salina event. The group is under the direction Mr. Steven Lueth, retired instrumental music instructor.

Traditional Christmas Carols will be presented at this 45-minute concert. Low brass players from area high schools, colleges adults participate in this ensemble. This concert is free and open to the public.