Trunk or Treat at SPD

KSAL StaffOctober 20, 2021

Salina Police are inviting little ghosts and goblins to stop by their parking lot on Halloween for the Cops a Costumes event, Sunday October, 31 from 1pm to 3pm.

Cops and Costumes includes:

  • Giveaways: candy, sticker badges
  • Meet and greet with police officers
  • Photo opportunities with police officers
  • Police vehicles on display

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.

KSAL file photo

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

