Trump Stumps In Kansas

President Donald Trump traveled from the capital of the United States to the capital of Kansas Saturday evening.

The President hosted a “Make America Great Again” rally in Topeka, in front of a large, raucous crowd.

Many in the crowd waited hours outside the Kansas Expocentre, standing in the cold and at times rain, for an opportunity to get inside the arena and be a part of the rally.

The president spoke about multiple topics including new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the economy and jobs, immigration, and border security. He then endorsed and introduced Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Kobach is in a closely contested race for Kansas Governor with Democrat Laura Kelly and Independent Greg Orman.

Kobach spoke about his vision for Kansas. He said it is similar to President Trump’s vision for the country.

The president also endorsed Steve Watkins, who is running against democrat Paul Davis in Kansas for a seat in congress. And Trump thanked Kansas Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall and Ron Estes for being supporters.

The Saturday evening rally came exactly one month before the November election.