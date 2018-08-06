Salina, KS

Trump Endorses Kobach in Governor’s Race

Todd PittengerAugust 6, 2018

President Donald Trump has endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the GOP primary for governor.

Kobach is among seven Republicans who are running for Kansas Governor including incumbent Jeff Colyer, who is seeking his first full term in office.

Recent polls indicate the race is very tight between Colyer and Kobach, with the other candidates trailing.

No Kansas governor has lost a primary since 1956.

Five Democrats are also running for governor.

 

 

 

